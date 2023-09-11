A young woman has been granted bail amid allegations she stabbed her mother in the leg five times with a cheese knife at Bellambi.
Mother-of-one Kaelah Boyle sought her release at Wollongong Local Court on Monday charged with two counts of reckless wounding.
Police will allege Boyle, 22, fell asleep in her mother's garage on Whitby Mews in the early hours of Thursday, September 8 after a night out drinking and taking methamphetamine with friends.
Boyle allegedly knocked on the front door when she awoke about 9am, and when no one answered, she tried the front bedroom window.
Tendered court documents state her mother's partner then opened the door to Boyle who was in a "heightened state".
Boyle allegedly asked for a phone charger before she entered the home and started "screaming".
Police claim Boyle's mother asked her partner for help to remove her daughter from the home after she appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Boyle allegedly fell over onto a pile of clothing when her mother and mother's partner took hold of her feet in an attempt to pull her out of the house.
Police will allege it was during this ordeal that Boyle took hold of a small cheese knife and stabbed her mother's partner's forearm, before she stabbed her mother three times in her calf and twice in her upper thigh - causing puncture wounds.
The alleged victims managed to remove Boyle from the house. Both were taken to Wollongong Hospital where they received stitches for their injuries.
Police will allege they found Boyle in the front yard "with blood all over her clothing". She was arrested and took police to the beach where she had allegedly discarded the knife.
Boyle allegedly told police she stabbed her mother's partner as he "placed his hand around her throat", and allegedly admitted to then telling her mother "I'll do it to you too".
Defence lawyer Olivia Slade argued Boyle said the police allegations are "inconsistent" with self-defence is likely to be raised in the matter.
Ms Slade highlighted Boyle's need to be at liberty as she was currently engaging with a number of mental health and drug support services.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob opposed Boyle's release and noted the case against her was strong.
Sgt Jacob noted Boyle was already serving a community correction order for assaulting a police officer.
Magistrate Claire Girotto opted to grant bail under the conditions Boyle report to police daily, not go within 100 metres of her mother's address, and to accept treatment.
She will return to court on September 27.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.