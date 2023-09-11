Tyrone Roberts suspended for 18-games: The Warilla-Lake South Gorillas five-eighth was hit with a mammoth 18-game suspension after fronting a NSW Rugby League judiciary panel in early June. It came after Roberts was sent from the field following an ugly incident in his side's round-eight clash with Jamberoo. The panel reviewed footage that showed the 20-year-old hit a Roos rival with a deliberate high shot before following up with two further strikes. He was eventually dragged away by his own teammates, with the on-field referee immediately dispatching Roberts to the sideline where he invited Jamberoo players to continue the confrontation. The seriousness of the matter saw it immediately referred to the NSWRL where he faced multiple striking and reckless high tackle charges.