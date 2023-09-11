Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

The highs and lows of a drama-filled Group Seven rugby league season

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 11 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Sharks winger Eze Harper has enjoyed a good season. picture by Adam McLean
Shellharbour Sharks winger Eze Harper has enjoyed a good season. picture by Adam McLean

Much attention, and rightly so, is on this Sunday's Group Seven rugby league grand final between the Gerringong Lions and Shellharbour Sharks at Centenary Field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.