A 41-year-old Port Kembla is behind bars for his alleged involvement in an armed hold-up that left a Lake Heights retail worker shaking and crying.
Police will allege in court that he burst into the Australia Post store on Weringa Avenue with a gun at 11am on Thursday, September 7.
He pushed a female worker to the ground and fled with a large amount of money.
His escape was captured on dashcam footage, a witness told the Illawarra Mercury.
Police issued an appeal for information and the man was arrested at 9.25pm the next day at an address in Wollongong.
He was charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon; possess unauthorised prohibited firearm; and possess prohibited drug.
He was bail refused in Wollongong Local Court on Saturday, September 9 and he will remain behind bars until his next court appearance on September 20.
