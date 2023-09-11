A beautician has been refused bail amid allegations she was involved in the brutal kidnapping of a man and woman who she claims previously sold her a "counterfeit designer handbag".
Cabramatta woman Monica Huoth was arrested at a Flinders Street, Wollongong service station in the early hours of Monday, September 11.
The 36-year-old sought bail at Wollongong Local Court that afternoon charged with taking and detaining in company with the intent of gaining an advantage while occasioning actual bodily harm.
Tendered court documents state the alleged victims - a man and woman who are in a relationship - had organised to sell a designer handbag to a man for $1000 on Tuesday, September 5.
It was agreed the prospective buyer would pick the couple up then drive them to Blacktown to collect the money, however the couple became "concerned" when the man allegedly instead drove to a Balmain address.
The couple attempted to remain calm as the driver entered a residential car park, where two other men, another woman and Huoth were allegedly located.
Police will allege the couple were assaulted, while Huoth dragged the woman from the vehicle.
The couple were allegedly split up and taken away in separate cars with Huoth and the other woman sitting either side of the female alleged victim.
The pair were allegedly threatened at knifepoint to hand over their property, including an iPhone, gold bracelet, gold ring, fake Rolex, Gucci handbag, and house keys.
Court papers state CCTV at an Ashfield service station captured the two vehicles with all persons of interest and alleged victim's on board about 9.50pm.
Police will allege the couple were then driven to a Bankstown address where they were further detained and assaulted.
While inside, police will allege there were discussions about how the couple would pay their apparent $4000 debt to Huoth and one of the other alleged associates.
The couple were driven home the next morning. Huoth was arrested on Monday after patrolling police saw a black Volkswagen Golf parked at the Ampol service station in North Wollongong.
Defence lawyer Justin Lewis argued there were difficulties with the prosecution case, and that Huoth had previously purchased handbags from the alleged female victim that happened to be fake.
"It would be a long time before she can put forward her version of the events," Mr Lewis said as he fought for Huoth's release.
Mr Lewis said his client denied being involved in the kidnapping, however police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob argued Huoth actively participated by dragging the woman out of the vehicle.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said the allegations were too serious to warrant bail and acknowledged Huoth was on parole for separate offending.
Huoth was arrested along with Chipping Norton man Robert Tran who was seated in the Golf's passenger seat.
The 36-year-old also sought bail after he was charged with dealing with the proceeds of crime. Tran is not one of the persons of interest involved in the alleged kidnapping.
Police will allege they found text messages on Tran's phone connecting $3950 in cash that was found on him to drug deals.
He was bailed and will face court this month, while Huoth will await her next mention on November 7 from behind bars.
