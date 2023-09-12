Wollongong and Kiama councils have largely welcomed a proposed new feral cat plan that plans to boost local government's powers to set bylaws related to cats and make laws more consistent.
Earlier in September federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek announced the draft plan to manage the threat feral cats posed to native wildlife across Australia.
It says there is a "patchwork" of regulations to manage pet cats and proposes more consistency of companion animal legislation across jurisdictions, as well as enhanced powers for councils to set bylaws regarding domestic cats.
One of the actions outlined in the plan states that councils impose bans on cat ownership in areas near areas with high biodiversity value.
It also says councils should improve pet cat management through such measures as providing incentives for pet cat registration, identification and desexing, and building community support for the constant containment of cats.
A Wollongong City Council spokesperson said the council supported legislative changes, contingent on them being reasonable, "not overly burdensome for responsible cat owners" and giving the council the ability to recover costs or fund any increased compliance role.
"Our current strategy emphasises responsible cat ownership, including keeping cats safe at home, desexing when it is appropriate to do so, microchipping, and lifetime registration," the Wollongong spokesperson said.
"We also endorse the introduction of incentives to encourage these responsible cat ownership practices."
Last October, councillors unanimously passed a motion of Cr Dom Figliomeni that staff prepare a briefing regarding the pros and cons of a cat containment policy.
The council ultimately decided against developing such a policy because existing legislation already provided for cat containment when necessary, and a new policy would not give council officers any additional powers.
But in July this year, the council asked the NSW Office of Local Government to consider expanding the powers of officers during the next review of the Companion Animals Act to provide a consistent framework across NSW and boost the council's ability to manage cat containment.
A Kiama Council spokesperson said the council supported better alignment of legislation across jurisdictions and local government areas.
They said the council was not allowed to set bylaws related to cats.
"However Kiama Council supports the registration, identification, microchipping of cats and dogs, and any other measure to ensure the health and safety of cats (and other companion animals) while protecting biodiversity," the spokesperson said.
In Kiama, vets assess cats to determine if they are feral, considering such factors as the animal's condition, behaviour and whether it is microchipped.
Feral cats are euthanised.
The Kiama spokesperson said there had been no recent notices of motion nor council reports proposing cat prohibition anywhere in the LGA, there were "areas of significant biodiversity" in the municipality.
Shellharbour City Council was approached for comment but could not respond before deadline.
