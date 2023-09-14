Take a tour of 'the ultimate entertainer': Towradgi home with man cave, home theatre

If the social media response is any indicator, Mercury readers can't get enough of properties featuring a man cave.
A Towradgi home which has been dubbed "the ultimate entertainer" is new to the market, and already attracting strong interest.
The five-bedroom home features a heated pool, covered alfresco with games room/bar and landscaped garden.
Other features include a brand-new kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and theatre room.
Take a video tour of the home, including its man cave here.
Also at the high-end of the market is a vacant residential block at The Waterfront, Shell Cove, which sold for nearly $3 million.
The block is located within the sought-after Peninsula Precinct, and sold to a Sydney buyer.
There also could be even higher-priced land transactions occurring in the area soon.
A block of land at Helensburgh that is currently unable to be built on due to its current zoning has nonetheless changed hands, with the seller making a tidy $50,000 profit.
The property sold earlier this month. Records show it sold for $80,000, after 61 days on the market.
The land previously sold in 2018 for $30,000.
The Shoalhaven has been revealed to have the highest number of short stay rentals in regional NSW, in a new report that highlights the rising number of holiday stays during a rental crisis.
The number of short-term stays has risen by 15.1 per cent in the Shoalhaven in the past year, with a total of 3634 short-term stays.
However, one expert says higher interest rates, cost of living pressures and people catching up on overseas travel meant many property owners in the area could move towards the security of a permanent rental, instead of utilising their property as a short-term holiday rental.
Meanwhile, a Wollongong home, on the market for the first time in several decades, was sold at an "emotional" auction.
After a slow start, the home was subject to a bidding frenzy.
Check out this week's Under the Hammer feature for more details.
Finally, don't miss the latest House of the Week. When you walk into this contemporary, thoughtfully designed home you can't help but be mesmerised by the sweeping 180-degree views over the Links Golf Course and ocean waters.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.