Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Take a tour of 'the ultimate entertainer': Towradgi home with man cave, home theatre

September 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
6 Marlo Road, Towradgi is now on the market. Picture: Supplied
6 Marlo Road, Towradgi is now on the market. Picture: Supplied

If the social media response is any indicator, Mercury readers can't get enough of properties featuring a man cave.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.