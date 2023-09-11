Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

MMJ data shows surge in demand for industrial property lands

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 11 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New users of industrial land are driving up prices, such as at the pictured Buckaroo leather-works site, which also hosts artists' studios and a brewery. Picture by Robert Peet
New users of industrial land are driving up prices, such as at the pictured Buckaroo leather-works site, which also hosts artists' studios and a brewery. Picture by Robert Peet

Once the ugly duckling of commercial real estate, industrial lands are outstripping retail and commercial plots as a supply crunch and demand spikes collide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.