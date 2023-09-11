Wollongong City Council says it has made a number of improvements to the Dapto dog park after some users complained about maintenance of the facility.
Regular user and member of the Friends of Dapto Dog Park group, Brad Hanns, told the Mercury on September 8 that little had been done since he first raised issues with the Reed Park facility in April.
Another dog owner blamed the council's neglect for an injury his dog Poppy suffered when she was pushed into a chain-link fence and sustained a serious laceration from a piece of wire.
A council spokesperson said on Monday, September 11 that staff inspected the park on the weekend and "found it in good overall condition".
"As it is open to the elements and a well-used facility, we encourage community members to report any future maintenance issues directly to council so we can action them," the spokesperson said.
"The best way to do so is through our website or by calling council's customer service team on 4227 7111."
Meanwhile, the spokesperson said the council had made a number of improvements to the park, including the installation of a new dog water bubbler, planting 20 semi-mature trees for shade in the long term, drainage works, and new turf to stop water pooling at the entrance of the dog park in wet weather.
"We have temporarily closed part of the park so that the new turf can establish roots," they said.
"Once it's ready, we'll reopen the section."
The council's Infrastructure Delivery Program specified a new formal shade structure for Reed Park, work on which the spokesperson said was due to take place this financial year.
The spokesperson also said the council had no plans to close the dog park in the evenings, despite Mr Hanns saying that the council had informed users the facility would close after dusk due to people drinking there.
"If residents have questions about our dog parks and other council facilities, it's always best to visit our website or give us a call as we're happy to help answer your questions," they said.
