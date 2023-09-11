Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

Mobile phone ban works for Woonona High School, what do locals think about the statewide ban in public schools?

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated September 11 2023 - 9:43pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong locals have their say on mobile phone ban in high schools. (Top left, clockwise) Olivia McElhone, Cathy Taylor, Nigel Collins, Shallyce Collins. Picture of Olivia by Sylvia Liber, others pictures by Marlene Even
Wollongong locals have their say on mobile phone ban in high schools. (Top left, clockwise) Olivia McElhone, Cathy Taylor, Nigel Collins, Shallyce Collins. Picture of Olivia by Sylvia Liber, others pictures by Marlene Even

NSW high school students will soon be banned from using their mobile phones during school hours but one Illawarra school is already a decade ahead of the curb and their P&C president says "It's a really good thing".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.