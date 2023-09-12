Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Brett Connellan to headline 2023 Healthier Illawarra Men International Men's Day Lunch

By Newsroom
September 12 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIM chair Mark Sleigh and 2023 guest speaker Brett Connellan get set for this year's HIM International Mens Day lunch. Picture by Robert Peet
HIM chair Mark Sleigh and 2023 guest speaker Brett Connellan get set for this year's HIM International Mens Day lunch. Picture by Robert Peet

Brett Connellan, the man who survived a shark attack and who has turned to mental health advocacy, will be the special guest speaker at the 2023 Healthier Illawarra Men International (HIM) Men's Day Lunch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.