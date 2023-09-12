Brett Connellan, the man who survived a shark attack and who has turned to mental health advocacy, will be the special guest speaker at the 2023 Healthier Illawarra Men International (HIM) Men's Day Lunch.
Mr Connellan - a surfer, marathon runner and open water board paddler - exceeded expectations during his rehabilitation from that shark attack at Bombo in 2016.
The theme of the International Men's Day this year is "zero male suicide", HIM chair Mark Sleigh explained.
"Very few can tell a personal story of not only staring death in the face like Brett, but defying all odds to be able to get back to doing the things he loves again in the ocean," Mr Sleigh said.
"Our events have a history of selling out and this will be an event not to be missed. I genuinely urge people to get in early."
This will be the second annual IMD event hosted by HIM, an Illawarra charity which raises funds to facilitate the delivery of men's health programs in this region.
Funds raised from HIM's first two events have been granted to locally-run programs by Gotcha4Life, the Gawura Aboriginal Corporation, the Top Blokes Foundation, The Barstool Brothers and Escabags.
International Men's Day will be celebrated at the Novotel Wollongong Northbeach ballroom between noon and 3pm on Friday, November 17. Tickets, $130 per person, are available online.
