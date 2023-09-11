Rachael Beck is no stranger to the ways of a Disney princess.
The Australian actress took to the stage as Belle - opposite Michael Cormick as the Beast and Hugh Jackman as Gaston - in the first Australian company for Beauty and the Beast in 1995.
Now, almost three decades later, she's stepping into the world of Disney once more as part of Disney Princess - The Concert, which is travelling around the country from September 30.
"Belle is such an iconic role. I feel very grateful that I had the chance to play that role," Beck says.
"And people still stop me. Even the other day ... I was doing the Australian Musical Theatre Festival and I was with Todd McKenney. And we were walking to have dinner and these four burly football players came out of the pub - they would have been 35 - and one of the guys, said, 'Guys look who's here. Look at who it is'.
"And then Todd fluffed his feathers up and went, 'They're going to recognise me from Dancing with the Stars or something'. And the guy said, 'It's Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Come on, we're all going to get selfies with her'.
"He had seen me when he was about six. And it was so cute."
I thought this will be for mums and kids, but it's not because it's been toured all over the world and they find that it's a romantic date night, they have drag queens dressing up as their favourite princesses and going to see the show- Rachael Beck
This time around, though, Beck won't just be singing Belle's songs - although they will make an appearance throughout the evening - but also that of The Little Mermaid's Ariel, Brave's Merida and Tangled's Mother Gothal - "who's not a princess but she looks after the princesses in this".
And she's in good company, with Broadway's Steffanie Leigh (Mary Poppins), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin's Jasmine) and Storm Lever (Anne Boleyn in Six).
Together the cast will perform more than 30 favourite Disney princess songs, including How Far I'll Go, A Whole New World, Colours of the Wind, Part of Your World, Almost There, Let It Go and more. The performers, appearing as themselves, will celebrate the characters and share exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage.
But while Disney has always been aimed at kids, Beck says that there have been just as many adults heading to the shows that have toured overseas, as there have been kids.
"When I first got the role, I thought this will be for mums and kids, but it's not because it's been toured all over the world and they find that it's a romantic date night, they have drag queens dressing up as their favourite princesses and going to see the show," Beck says.
"They have lots of proposals, apparently marriage proposals. And for millennials who want to relive their days of loving the princesses. So it's quite a mixed crowd.
"Adults come to it as well because they have a broad message and a human message. Even playing mother Gothal, which I joke I've been practising with my two teenage daughters for years - 'Mother knows best'.
"There's a message in that as well. Don't wrap your kids in cotton wool, they'll never be able to survive in the outside world and they'll always rebel."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.