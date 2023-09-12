Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Illawarra's spring weather predicted to soar into early 30s

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 12 2023 - 11:30am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Weather records could be smashed in the Illawarra, with temperatures predicted to soar to the early 30s in the Illawarra in coming days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.