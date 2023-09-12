Weather records could be smashed in the Illawarra, with temperatures predicted to soar to the early 30s in the Illawarra in coming days.
The unseasonably warm weather will start on Saturday, September 16, with the mercury to soar to 31 degrees in Albion Park.
It'll continue into early next week, with Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (September 18-20) also predicted to reach the early 30s.
It'll also be warm in Bellambi and Kiama, with a top of 28 to 29 degrees predicted on those same days.
"These are the days that sea breezes could not develop at all," Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke said.
"There's quite a good chance for inland areas to reach the low 30s.
"I wouldn't be surprised if some places break their early season heat records."
The unseasonably warm weather is due to a large cold front impacting West Australia that's "sliding south of south-eastern Australia".
This front, Mr Dutschke said, is bringing warm heat from central Australia towards the Illawarra coast.
Hot spring weather may be on the way, but the predicted temperatures are a few degrees short of the hottest September day on record.
In September 2017 Albion Park soared to 34.4 degrees, in 2008 Bellambi reached 33 degrees, and the hottest September day on record for Kiama was in 2014 when the temperature peaked at 33.4.
A hotter than average spring is predicted for the Illawarra, this follows a warm winter which delivered record-breaking temperatures.
Meanwhile, firefighters are concerned about high forest fuel loads in the region, and the lack of hazard reduction burns conducted during the cooler months.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.