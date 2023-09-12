It's not surprising Mason Peatling is relishing being part of a Illawarra Hawks club 'entrenched in its community'.
The Melbourne native enjoyed his three-year stint at NBL glamour club Melbourne United but representing a club with stronger links to its community, is more in line with his blue-collar ethos.
So much so the Eastern Washington alum even took great delight in the nostalgia of playing a pre-season game against the New Zealand Breakers at the Snakepit earlier this month.
"I know playing in the Snakepit was a bit nostalgic for the old Hawks fans and sponsors. Being a part of that was really special," Peatling said.
"In terms of our group going forward, it was also just a great opportunity to have a hit out against another team, another ball club.
"We'll always take the win, that's something we'll always take, but it's more about figuring out where we're at and taking learnings from them."
The 203cm forward contributed nine points, four rebounds and two steals in his first outing for the Hawks.
The 26-year-old's second outing for Illawarra will come against his old club, with the Hawks to open their NBL Blitz campaign on the Gold Coast with a clash against Melbourne United next Monday, September 18 from 5pm.
Two days later the Hawks will play the Brisbane Bullets before finishing off the Blitz with a clash against the Cairns Taipans on Friday, September 22.
Peatling said Hawks players were just looking forward to playing games after a solid six plus weeks of tough pre-season training sessions.
"When you're training against each other week in week out, there's a winner and there's a loser and so someone's winning or someone's losing, whereas now we're all on the same boat together," he said.
"When you start playing other teams, we're gonna win together, we're gonna lose together, that's a great thing for us.
"It's super exciting part about playing basketball and playing team sport in general. I'm excited for sure."
The 26-year-old also talked up his move to Wollongong.
"It's been a great move for me. I've been at United for the last three years in the NBL. Coming up here, it's much more of a stronger community feel, which I've enjoyed," Peatling said.
"The Hawks are a foundation NBL club, they have been around a long time. Meeting the people within the club and the people that help out behind the scenes has been really special the last few weeks."
Going forward Peatling has set his sights on trying to be a really strong piece for the Hawks.
"We've got enough players to really help us. As long as I'm doing my bit and what I've been brought to do in the team, I know what that is, [Hawks coach] Jacob [Jackomas] tells me what that is, I've just got to do that and help us win games," he said.
"We obviously want to do better than last season. I think any team that doesn't perform the way they want to in the previous year, that's a big motivating factor coming forward.
"I think we've recruited a lot of guys that have plenty of personal motivations coming into the season as well, even if they're coming from other places.
"I'm really, not surprised, but I'm really pleasantly really happy with how everyone's come in, really motivated and ready to put in the work and have a really strong pre-season and hopefully it will show out on the floor once the season gets going."
Peatling is under no illusions what's expected of him throughout the season.
"I want to help us win games for sure, whether it's on the floor, rebounding, scoring when it's available.
"I know how to play around really talented players and be a role piece around that.
"One thing I really learned at Melbourne United playing with veterans like Brad Newly, Dave Barlow, Chris Goulding was how to really lead a team and how to be a great teammate and be an example for younger players.
"Playing now for the Hawks, I'm one of the older guys on the team. And so I'm really excited to have that challenge thrown up on me as well of being a really good role model and an example for those guys both on the floor and off the floor.
"I think if I can do that and help us win games, that'd be a really solid year."
