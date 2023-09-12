Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Mason Peatling loving being part of Hawks' Illawarra community

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 12 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mason Peatling is relishing being part of the Illawarra Hawks. Picture by Robert Peet
Mason Peatling is relishing being part of the Illawarra Hawks. Picture by Robert Peet

It's not surprising Mason Peatling is relishing being part of a Illawarra Hawks club 'entrenched in its community'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.