When Cringila and Coniston kicked off the Illawarra Premier League season in the beginning of March, there would have been long odds for them to be the ones to round it out.
It's a rivalry that never needs any introduction. And now, Cringila and Coniston will face off in the biggest game of the year, the grand final.
It's a contest that is full of heritage, with the two proud Macedonian clubs to go head-to-head at WIN Stadium on Sunday.
Cringila (second) and Coniston (fourth) both had vast differences in their season on the way to meeting each other in the decider.
The Lions continued to build on their stellar 2022 campaign by adding the likes of Harrison Taranto and Ekoue D'almeida to a squad already filled to the brim with attacking talent like IPL golden boot winner Peter Simonoski, Anthony Krsteski and Stefan Dimoski.
Jorge De Matos took the reigns of the Lions team this season and hasn't looked back in his first grade head coaching debut.
Coniston meanwhile have been put through the wringer. They lost their coach midway through the season where club legend Franc Pierro took over for his first role as a head coach of a club.
After initial struggles, Pierro now has his team humming at the pointy end of the season, encapsulated by their 1-0 win against league champions Albion Park in the preliminary final.
It is a grand final that will mean as much to the supporters as it does to the players and coaches. Cringila hasn't played in a grand final in 29 years and Coniston hasn't in 22. A fair time to wait for both sets of fans.
The teams have met twice in 2023. The aforementioned round one contest had four red cards in the first half. Coniston ended the match with eight players and the Lions won 4-2.
Then in May the two sides locked horns again. This time a 1-1 draw at JJ Kelly Park. A late Simonoski penalty salvaged a point for the Lions.
It's a match that is expected to be one for the history books, according to Lions captain Peter Simonoski.
"It's going to be massive. It will be big for the community and the Macedonian fans as well," he said.
"Hopefully we can pack out the stadium on Sunday. I think all the boys will be buzzing. But I think at the end of the day we've just got to take it as any normal game. Just take it like we normally would and just be excited to play here. It's a good field, a good stadium.
"We'll just take it like a normal game and hopefully we come out on top."
The former Wolves striker said it would be the biggest of feats to pull off a grand final win.
"It would be huge. Cringila haven't won a grand final in over 30 years or something like that," Simonoski added.
"Everyone in the club is buzzing just to be here. But we don't want to just be here, we want to come out and take the trophy home with us."
Meanwhile in the opposition camp, Coniston will continue their 'do-or-die' attitude, according to their captain Lukas Stergiou.
"I think this is the final that everyone wanted to see," the midfielder said.
"I think as a result people will turn out to watch it. A lot of the people who've watched games know that these are the two teams that deserve to be there on Sunday.
"It will be a fiery game. It's massive for the club and they're very excited. The supporters, players are very excited. Everyone is very excited.
"We've been in three elimination finals coming up to here with no second chances in our back pockets. It's do-or-die but the boys are ready for it."
Kickoff for the match on Sunday is 3pm. The District League decider between Shellharbour and Fernhill is held the day prior at the same venue, same time.
