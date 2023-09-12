A man remains in a critical condition in hospital a day after his ute was involved in a fiery crash that left his female passenger dead.
The 37-year-old woman was a backseat passenger in a Holden Rodeo ute that allegedly crossed to the wrong side of the road, and slammed into a Holden Colorado about 40 minutes from Wollongong.
The 55-year-old male Rodeo driver from Macquarie Fields is in Liverpool Hospital in a critical but stable condition.
A 53-year-old man from Harrington Park, who was driving the Colarado, is in the same hospital in a stable condition.
The woman's death takes the state's road toll to 254 so far during 2023. All of these were avoidable, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said.
"They're often referred to as 'accidents' - they simply are not," he said.
"They are crashes with somebody responsible for taking the life of another individual.
"No matter which way you look at it. It's totally unacceptable."
It was still dark when the crash occurred at 4.20am on Menangle Road at Douglas Park on Monday, September 11.
The 55-year-old male driver of the Rodeo managed to escape, but a woman sitting in the back seat died after being trapped inside the ute as it caught fire.
A 53-year-old man from Harrington Park who was driving the Colorado, sustained arm injuries in the crash.
The men were taken to Liverpool Hospital. The hospital is yet to respond to the Illawarra Mercury's request for a condition update on the men.
The crash occurred outside the home of Rick Wilson who told 7 News the crash was very "confronting".
"You immediately feel for them and their family," he said.
"The first thing I though was 'gee, what if that was my wife or children or mother'."
NSW Police has declined to provide information on any relationship between the Rodeo driver and the woman who died.
The drivers of both vehicles were arrested for the purposes of mandatory testing and are assisting police with their inquiries.
No charges have been laid yet.
- With AAP
