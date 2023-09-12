A young Illawarra man will await his punishment from behind bars after he admitted to a string of child rape offences.
Ronan Anderson was this week due to stand trial at Wollongong District Court to defend a raft of charges, however on Tuesday, changed his pleas to guilty following negotiations.
The 22-year-old confirmed to Judge Andrew Haesler that he now pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged between 14 and 16, and a single count of producing child abuse material.
Four charges were withdrawn. The court heard the victim was 14 years old at the time of the offending.
Anderson was handcuffed and escorted into custody after he entered his pleas. An apprehended violence order has been put in place to protect the complainant.
A report has been ordered to examine the circumstances surrounding Anderson's offending ahead of his sentence date in February next year.
More details to come.
