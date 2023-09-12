Illawarra Mercury
LOOKING BACK: Steelworks pollution a 'unique' event in 2001, said court

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated September 12 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
In 1991, the Port Kembla steelworks was fined after toxic chemicals ended up in a nearby waterway. Picture by Robert Peet
Looking back at September 13, 2001

BHP was slugged with a $60,000 fine after its Port Kembla steelworks released ammonia, cyanide, mercury and other toxic chemicals into Allans Creek.

