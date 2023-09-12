LOOKING BACK: Steelworks pollution a 'unique' event in 2001, said court

BHP was slugged with a $60,000 fine after its Port Kembla steelworks released ammonia, cyanide, mercury and other toxic chemicals into Allans Creek.
In the Land and Environment Court the steelworker owner pleaded guilty to discharging 32,000 litres of contaminated water on March 13, 2000 during routine maintenance work.
Read more: Council merger on the cards back in 1947
The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) took BHP to court, stating levels of mercury in the discharge were 750 times above the guidelines recommended for the protection of aquatic life.
However, Justice Robert Talbot said there was no sign of dead fish or other adverse effect to sea.
"The actual harm caused was minimal and the harm likely to be caused was significantly decreased by the dilution effect and the short duration of the event," he said.
Justice Talbot also said the EPA had not made out its case that BHP could have reasonably foreseen the incident, calling it a "unique" event.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.