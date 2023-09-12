A new multi-year venue agreement and the installation of a new world-class portable flooring at WIN Entertainment Centre shows Illawarra Hawks general manager Mat Campbell that owners are committed to the NBL foundation club's future and the region it plays for.
The Hawks announced on Tuesday the club had inked a two-year deal with Venues NSW, with an option for a further 12-month extension, which will see Illawarra play a minimum of 12 home games plus finals at the WEC until at least the completion of the 2024-25 season.
Hawks players will also enjoy new world-class portable flooring, which has been installed at the WEC ahead of the start of the new NBL season.
Over $1.6 million has been invested in the Hawks' home court in recent years, with the new flooring adding to the cube video screen and scoring system installed, improved courtside seating, upgraded open corporate boxes, new LED sports lighting, enhanced merchandising outlets, and new backstops.
This good news for the club comes just days after Hawks CEO Stu Taggart apologised for the "internal miscommunication" that saw the club's away jerseys released with 'Illawarra' omitted from the new-look strip.
Campbell said the jersey mix-up was blown out of proportion, adding the extended venue agreement was great news for the Illawarra and the Hawks.
"It shows the commitment from the ownership and the Illawarra Hawks to stay in our region, which has been the question mark lately. The commitment from Venues NSW to improve the facility also shows that," he said.
"We obviously know there's grand plans about changing and potentially getting an upgrade, but the reality is, 1998 was the first time the old floor got rolled out and we've been playing on that same floor since then.
"You can only put so many band aids on it .......but now with a brand new floor and a new agreement in place, it's just exciting from the Hawks point of view that we get a bit more commitment, a bit more stability.
"And now hopefully with our roster build the way we've got it this year, with the majority of our players, all but one guy from the Australian content, on multiyear deals, we're looking really good into the future."
Campbell said the goal now in a challenging environment was to encourage people and organisations in the community to come out and support a Hawks club that trains, plays and develops local talent.
"From my point of view being involved with the Hawks for so long, it's just good to see these kind of commitments," he said.
"We as a Hawks club love playing here in the Illawarra, the venue itself when it's full is unbelievable.
"But we also understand it's a challenging environment. COVID put a two-year dint into the plans about how to reconnect and how to reinvent the basketball experience.
"And then obviously having a poor year last year really shows that you've got to be competitive for people to come in, night in, night out and come out and watch you.
"So we've invested some time and money into trying to develop a really good roster that's not only good just now, that's going to be good for the next three to four years.
"And ultimately, the part of the strategic plan from the basketball point of view is to win a championship over those next three to four years. Hopefully that's in year one but we also know that it's a competitive league and other teams have done what we've done as well this year, they've recruited really well.
"I'm just looking forward to seeing what the group can do. The buy-in that they've got for not only playing for the Hawks but in embedding themselves in the Illawarra community.
"It should be a good one on the [September] 30th against the Kings."
Venues NSW CEO Kerrie Mather said it was a great outcome to secure a new multi-year venue hire agreement with the Hawks.
She said the latest agreement marked nearly three decades of home matches and finals at the WEC.
"This is a significant announcement for us. It's only the second ever long-term agreement with the Hawks," Mather said.
"The Hawks are an integral part of the Illawarra community and a key partner of ours.
"We can't wait to welcome the team home in front of the loyal supporters for the season.starting on the 30th of September against the Sydney Kings."
