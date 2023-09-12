Yours and Owls' attempt to get a Glastonbury-sized crowd at its annual festival has been knocked back.
The Wollongong promoter has moved its annual festival from Stuart Park to the University of Wollongong, to be held on October 14-15 this year.
The move has been approved by the Wollongong Local Planning Panel for six years, with a maximum crowd of 25,000 for each of the two days.
As a reason for the move to the UOW campus, the promoters had said it had the scope to safely host a much larger crowd than any council-owned site - and they planned to grow over the coming years.
However, the planning panel took a dim view of the promoters' desire to almost double this year's figure for years two to six to 40,000 a day.
"The panel considers that insufficient information has been provided to justify a maximum of 40,000 persons per day in years two to six," the decision stated.
"Accordingly, and in recognition of the potential impacts of this larger number, the consent should be restricted to a maximum of 25,000 people per day for the entire six years."
By way of comparison, the iconic Glastonbury festival in the UK this year drew in 210,000 punters across five days - an average of 42,000 a day.
Coachella, run over two separate weekends, pulled in a daily average attendance of around 60,000.
And in terms of the student numbers at UOW, there are around 30,00 enrolled students, though they are never all on campus at the same time.
Yours and Owls will also be required to meet with authorities and locals within 21 days of the festival's completion to discuss noise monitoring.
"The meeting is to provide stakeholders and authorities with an opportunity to raise issues and matters for consideration prior to the next year's event," the planning panel stated.
To deal with a 25,000 crowd each day of the festival, Yours and Owls has set up shuttle buses to pick up punters from the Wollongong Surf Leisure Resort and North Wollongong station and take them to the UOW campus.
The iconic festival has had a lean couple of years - this year's version is the first "normal" one since 2019, thanks to COVID and rain.
Last year's festival had to be cancelled just days out because pouring rain left the Stuart Park site flooded.
In 2021 in the face of the COVID pandemic, the promoters managed to pull off a festival - albeit one capped at 14,000 punters a day, all of whom had to be seated.
That festival was the first in NSW to get across the line since the pandemic began.
There was no 2020 festival; it was moved to 2021 to allow time to work out the COVID protocols.
Yours and Owls was contacted for comment.
