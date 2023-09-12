Wollongong's e-scooter trial - what you need to know

Riders need to be over 16 to ride, but a driver's licence is not required. They will have to download the Neuron app and fill in their details - which is best done ahead of time. Then, when they find an e-scooter, they can use the app to scan a QR code on the scooter to unlock it. At the end of the trip they will be asked to send a photo of the parked scooter in order to officially end the ride on the app.