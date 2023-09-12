For 10 years of her 20-year drug addiction, Jessica Warrener managed a company, travelled the country, "could do anything".
"I was a very highly functioning user and a lot of people didn't even know that I was using," Ms Warrener said.
"So addiction doesn't discriminate; you can be a lawyer, you can be a doctor, you can be anyone and you can still be suffering with addiction."
Ms Warrener opened up about her experiences alongside other Illawarra residents who had battled addiction as part of the Rethink Addiction community forum, an event organised by the Wollongong Community Drug Action Team to address the stigma that prevented people getting the help they need.
Ms Warrener, now a peer worker with the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District's drug and alcohol service, started using drugs when she was about 13.
"It was an escape, really. I suffered multiple types of childhood abuse... Things at home weren't good, my life wasn't good, so I started smoking pot first, and then moved onto crystal methamphetamines, pills, anything I could take," she said.
Steven Bastian's journey with substance addiction started at a young age: he had a hard upbringing which included abuse and an environment where drugs, alcohol and even jail were normal.
Mr Bastian, a Yorta Yorta man, youth worker and mentor, said he was about 14 when he started drinking, with his uncle giving him a little bit here and there "as a joke".
"But it led onto being addicted to alcohol... It just goes on from there," he said.
Alcohol was normalised in society, Mr Bastian said: going to sporting events, "you see people drinking, cheering on, you think it's normal, that's how it is... especially kids seeing that".
For Renee Harding, addiction stemmed from mental health issues that began in her late teens, but growing up, mental illness was looked upon as something that "other people get".
"I had thoughts and feelings of not wanting to be on this Earth, and an intense feeling of loneliness that led me to smoking pot to overcome the pain," she said.
Eventually Ms Harding was admitted to a hospital's psychiatric ward and diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, depression and anxiety.
It was under a community treatment order that she began to recover - then one day, she realised she had not felt suicidal for a while and "there was hope".
She now works in a peer specialist role at mental health service Flourish Australia.
Ms Warrener and Mr Bastian spoke of how recovery was an ongoing process.
Ms Warrener described herself as a "rehab queen", having entered rehabilitation five times in three years; the last time was in 2020 and she had now not used drugs in almost four years.
"I'm going to be a recovering addict for the rest of my life," Ms Warrener said.
Mr Bastian talked about how it was ultimately his love for his wife - and her support - that made him want to get better.
"Rehab doesn't change you, rehab's not going to fix you. And you've got to be ready," he said, adding that ongoing support was also important.
All panel members described having felt stigma from those who were supposed to help them.
"I would be sitting in a room with a doctor, a nurse and my family, and while they were talking about me, no one actually talked to me - just at me," Ms Harding said.
Mr Bastian said health professionals often lumped everyone with addiction in the same basket, despite their different circumstances.
Ms Warrener called for increases in detox and rehabilitation facilities, while Mr Bastian agreed there needed to be more support and funding.
Meanwhile, Ms Harding urged health professionals to "have a chat with us, talk to us, and find out what's really going on".
