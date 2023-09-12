Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Surfer Samuel Lowe heads to Hawaii to share on an enviro message

DR
By Dejana Ristic
Updated September 12 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Competitive surfer Samuel Lowe is part of the Billabong surf team headed to Hawaii. Picture by Robert Peet
Competitive surfer Samuel Lowe is part of the Billabong surf team headed to Hawaii. Picture by Robert Peet

Competitive surfer Samuel Lowe has been handpicked to spend time in Hawaii to spread an environmental message.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DR

Dejana Ristic

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.