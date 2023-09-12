Competitive surfer Samuel Lowe has been handpicked to spend time in Hawaii to spread an environmental message.
He will represent the Billabong Surf Team at the International Coastal Clean Day event on September 15 when the need for the world's waterways and beaches to be kept rubbish-free will come under the spotlight.
Sixteen-year-old Samuel is one of 10 youth ambassadors from Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii involved in the day's activities.
He will work on the coast of Hawaii collecting marine debris at several beaches that are heavily impacted by rubbish, including Kamilo Beach on the southernmost tip of Hawaii's big island.
"This trip will be a completely different experience for me compared to other trips I have done with Billabong, Samuel said.
"It will be a great opportunity to learn about the issue of plastics in the ocean," he said, adding that the surfwear company turn recycled PET water bottles into boardshorts.
"This trip will be a good way to understand the importance of these kinds of products."
