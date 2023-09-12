Majestic masterpiece in Shell Cove with spectacular ocean views

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 2.5 | Car 2
When you walk into this contemporary, thoughtfully designed home you can't help but be mesmerised by the sweeping 180 degree views over the Links Golf Course and ocean waters.
Uniquely created with bespoke quality fixtures, fittings and a touch of Hamptons style, this expansive, private family home offers a special lifestyle experience.
The current owner Judy Southwood said the location is full of surprises.
"Watch the sunrise over the coastline from the master bedroom without getting out of bed, enjoy the ever-changing shape and colours of cloud formations over the ocean, see flocks of birds in transit over the Links Golf Course, walk to the iconic Farm beach and watch the surfers (or join in) and the stunning Shellharbour Marina is also close by," she said.
The property is set over two levels with each level offering the option of a separate self contained floor plan. This allows flexibility, including the option of living in one level and renting out the other for long or short term accommodation.
The main upper level consists of a generous open plan layout with soaring light filled 15 foot raked ceiling heights incorporating the gourmet kitchen, living room with wood burning fireplace and dining spaces that feature beautiful natural hardwood timber flooring.
It houses a magnificent main suite with walk-through wardrobe, en suite bathroom with incredible ocean views, free standing bath, bespoke Indian timber double vanities, double shower and travertine tiles.
The upper level also has another large bedroom with a private balcony, a powder room, a sunroom with expansive ocean views and a massive wrap-around verandah.
"This property would suit a buyer who wants a uniquely designed home with a well thought out versatile floor plan combined with a very high quality build," Judy said.
"Dual living options cater for a teenage retreat or older family members living downstairs or a potential short term rental income stream that currently brings in $400 to $500 per night through Airbnb."
Step outside to a resort-style salt water in-ground pool with a coloured lighting system and a charming cabana.
This home oozes style and there are prestige inclusions throughout.
"It's a one-off design and photos don't do it justice," Judy said. "You really have to see it for yourself."
