A man who tailgated a woman along the notorious Kiama Bends in heavy traffic before he crashed her car has been ordered to cough up $1850 in fines.
Magistrate Michael Ong said Evan William Logan's dangerous driving on February 20 could have had "disastrous consequences" when he handed his sentence down on Tuesday.
Logan, 49, pleaded guilty to driving recklessly in a dangerous speed or manner, negligent driving, and not giving particulars.
The Kiama resident was driving a Nissan X-Trail station wagon while towing a box trailer north along the Princes Highway at Gerringong about 1.30pm when a witness saw him overtaking a number of cars at about 130kmh.
Logan then entered the Kiama Bends where he started tailgating a woman at speeds estimated around 100-110kmh in an 80kmh zone.
The woman attempted to change lanes several times as she was scared for her safety however traffic was too heavy. Meanwhile another witness reported Logan's erratic driving to police.
The victim was able to merge into the left lane when she approached the Weir Street overpass however Logan also changed lanes behind her.
He then accelerated beside her and swerved, causing the trailer he was towing to crash into her passenger side, which pulled the front bumper of her vehicle off.
The victim and a witness followed Logan who had stopped outside the F45 gym on Spring Creek Drive. The woman attempted to get Logan's details however was instead met with "anger and aggression".
Police arrived and saw the victim crying and shaking.
Defence barrister Ben Hart said Logan had been diagnosed with bipolar a week after the incident with no further offending since.
Mr Hart agreed Logan was lucky no one was hurt, however said it was not his intention to hit the woman's car, and that it was a consequence borne out of his negligence.
"He cannot be sentenced as if he intentionally hit that vehicle," Mr Hart said.
Magistrate Ong noted Logan had concerns with his son's welfare at the time of the incident however that didn't give him the right to infringe on the woman's safety.
"You also don't have a right to risk your son's father by conducting yourself like this," the magistrate said.
"I'm extremely disgusted by this manner of driving."
Logan was sentenced to a three-year community correction order on top of his fines.
He must also complete 200 hours of unpaid community service work and has been disqualified from driving for 18 months.
