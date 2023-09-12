Illawarra Mercury
Evan Logan sentenced for tailgating woman on Kiama Bends before crashing into her

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 12 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 3:59pm
Evan Logan (inset) was driving dangerously along the Kiama Bends (background) on February 20 this year. Pictures from Facebook, Google Maps
A man who tailgated a woman along the notorious Kiama Bends in heavy traffic before he crashed her car has been ordered to cough up $1850 in fines.

