Illawarra foster carer Bec Kennedy hears people say that it would break their hearts to care for a child for a short time, then have them leave to return to their families.
"Yes, it is very hard and it is very sad, but you are the people we need, because these children need people who love them and connect with them," Mrs Kennedy said.
September 10 to 16 marks Foster Care Week, and the organisation CareSouth is this year focusing on such carers who can support children as they return to their families (a process known as restoration), due to a critical shortage of people who are able to provide this short-term care.
CareSouth Illawarra has 52 children and young people in its foster care program.
Across NSW, 200 carers are needed for children who cannot remain safely at home and the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) estimates an extra 600 carers are needed each year.
CareSouth carer recruitment caseworker Margo Ashton said the aim of the DCJ was to get children back with their families when it was safe for them, because "children do best whenever they're living with their families".
Mrs Ashton said foster carers came "in all different shapes and sizes" - a range of ages, backgrounds, and lifestyles.
"[We're looking for] people that have the time," she said.
"The biggest thing is time, patience, they're able to work as a team, they're willing to learn new trauma-informed parenting practices... And they're just kind."
Mrs Kennedy and her husband have been foster carers with CareSouth for about six years now.
Through her role as a lawyer working with parents with children in the child protection system, Mrs Kennedy became acutely aware that there were not enough foster carers for the number of children going into care and wanted to get involved.
Mrs Kennedy acknowledged that becoming a foster carer sounded daunting, but agencies provided carers with support.
Mrs Ashton confirmed this, saying CareSouth provided training and support, and assuring prospective foster carers they could step back at any time.
She said it was also an important part of CareSouth's job to make suitable matches with children and carers.
For her part, Mrs Kennedy said she had become more trauma-informed and gained education - such as mental health first aid - that helped her even outside caring.
She said her family was more resilient, and spoke of how her family had grown; they were still close to one parent and had become like grandparent figures to their child.
Foster caring is not only about looking after the children: Mrs Kennedy said carers could become role models for families.
She had her first child at 18 and has used her own experiences as an example to parents.
"One of the restorations we have been involved in was with a teen mum, and I was able to tell her my own story of being a teen mum and show her that there is light at the end of the tunnel," Mrs Kennedy said.
To raise awareness of the need for foster carers, Diggies in Wollongong and Kiama and Honest Don's in Thirroul are using special CareSouth takeaway coffee cups during Foster Care Week.
Anyone looking for more information can visit caresouth.org.au or call 13 554 260.
