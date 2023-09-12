Somebody must know something about Towradgi's latest act of severe tree vandalism, Wollongong's Lord Mayor said in an appeal to the public.
Two healthy Norfolk Island pines were discovered on Monday morning after being cut down overnight, between the Towradgi ocean pool and the surf club.
Their lifeless trunks were still there on Tuesday afternoon, angering residents and walkers who paused to have a look at the destruction.
Regular path user Jim Williams, 73, said he couldn't understand it.
"Whoever did this mustn't have much respect or love for the community or for the environment," he said.
"I've watched those trees growing for some years now, and I think like most people seem as a positive asset to what's a beautiful beach."
It's far from the first time this has happened in Towradgi and Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery again appealed for help from the community to find the vandal.
"We're deeply disappointed to have to share this news with our community who we know love and value trees in public spaces," Cr Bradbery said.
"We're frustrated by ongoing tree vandalism incidents like this in Towradgi and encourage anyone with information to contact council or NSW Police.
"Someone must know something.
"What's especially sad is that we were nearing the point in time when we were planning on removing the tree vandalism signs on the other side of Towradgi Park."
Mr Williams said he didn't understand what would motivate someone to do this, even for an improved view.
"There's only a relatively small number of trees over a very long distance," he said. "They're not blocking any view."
In 2021 10 of the pines were poisoned along the same bike and walking path, that time north of the Towradgi pool.
The culprit has not been found and while the trees were replaced and large signs erected to counter the "view improvement", Cr Bradbery's comments indicated it was about to be removed.
"By destroying the trees, the perpetrator has robbed our community of some trees that were to provide shade into the future and community money that funds the planting, care and maintenance of these trees," Cr Bradbery said.
"As a result we will likely install new trees along with signage in this location to make it abundantly clear to the perpetrator and our community that we take this matter seriously."
Tree vandalism is notoriously hard to prosecute, because while the properties which benefit from improved views maybe easily identified, it's rarely just one place.
And given there are rarely witnesses, or people caught in the act, even if the culprit is identified proving it was them is another matter entirely.
