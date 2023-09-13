A missing 76-year-old man from Sydney, who was thought to be in Shellharbour or Kiama has been found safe and well.
Police issued an urgent call for help on Thursday morning after the man, who suffers from dementia, was last seen around 9am on Wednesday, September 13 in Croydon Park, in Sydney's Inner West.
Meanwhile, NSW Police officers continue to search for Illawarra's long-term missing people and urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.