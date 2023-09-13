Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1993: Union movement mourns Merv Nixon

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
September 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Illawarra union stalwart Merv Nixon checks out the construction of a stand at WIN Stadium that would bear his name.
Illawarra union stalwart Merv Nixon checks out the construction of a stand at WIN Stadium that would bear his name.

Looking back at September 14, 1993

The Illawarra union movement lost a stalwart when Merv Nixon passed away after a long illnes.

Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

