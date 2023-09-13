Two surprise acts have just been added to the lineup for the Yours and Owls music festival in Wollongong in mid-October.
Multi-award winning electronic duo Flight Facilities will perform a DJ set, while electronic rock band Pendulum will also take to the stage and have the floor bouncing - both to play on the Sunday lineup at the University of Wollongong's main campus.
Other notable names on the line-up include Chet Faker, Hilltop Hoods, Meg Mac, Safia, Ocean Alley and Vera Blue. South Coast muso's also taking to the stage include The Vanns, Stevan, Pacific Avenue and The Terrys.
The two-day October event will also welcome back international artists with Britain's Bakar, New Zealand pop duo Broods, American punk rockers Descendents and rapper Earl Sweatshirt.
Meantime, organisers had hoped to increase the line-up to 40,000 people per day but instead the Wollongong Local Planning Panel thought 25,000 people was a more appropriate number.
Yours and Owls, UOW, October 14 and 15. Ticket details, visit: https://yoursandowlsfestival.com.au/.
Free train travel to Wolongong is included with your festival ticket*
*This applies to non booking services on the Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink network. Gate Fee will apply for International Terminal, Domestic Terminal and Green Square stations.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.