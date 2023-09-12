Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal
Watch

Wollongong Touch Association launches all abilities competition

Updated September 13 2023 - 10:14am, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wollongong Touch Association's inaugural all abilities program successfully kicked off in the Illawarra on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.