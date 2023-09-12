Wollongong Touch Association launches all abilities competition

Wollongong Touch Association's inaugural all abilities program successfully kicked off in the Illawarra on Monday night.
Participants took to the Thomas Dalton Park field for the first time under the watchful eye of experienced Wollongong Devils coaches.
Five participants from The Disability Trust enjoyed touch specific skills and drills, with their prior game knowledge from the Score Dragons proving very useful. Score Dragons is a program run by the St George Illawarra Dragons and The Disability Trust, giving people with disabilities a modified taste of rugby league.
"It was great to kick-start the all abilities program. The participants were extremely skilful already so I think it will be a quick process getting them used to touch football rules," Wollongong Touch vice-president Tim Robinson said.
"I think the number of participants will grow each week, it was a fantastic starting point."
The all abilities program took place in conjunction with round two of the Wollongong Touch Men's and Women's Premier League competitions, with Monday providing some intense battles.
There were two draws in the men's league, with Wests and Dapto finishing at 4-4, and Corrimal and Shoalhaven at 6-6 unable to be separated.
Jamberoo snuck home over Stingrays 5-4 and Thirroul made it two from two with a 6-4 win over Albion Park Eagles. Shoalhaven and Stingrays backed up to also play their round 1 game, with Shoalies proving way too strong 7-1.
In the women's, there was an upset as Gerringong Lions shocked Jamberoo 10-7 and Dapto beat Woonona 7-6. Corrimal and Stingrays of Shellharbour shared the points with a 4-4 draw.
