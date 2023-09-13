Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Giant cross at Kembla Grange would have 'unacceptable social impact' - council

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 13 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The location of a proposed giant cross overlooking Kembla Grange ... a Wollongong City Council report recommends it be rejected.
The location of a proposed giant cross overlooking Kembla Grange ... a Wollongong City Council report recommends it be rejected.

Plans to build a giant cross on a hill overlooking Kembla Grange look set to be rejected due to a long list of problems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.