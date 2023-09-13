Foxes hungry for redemption in 2023 District League grand final

Fernhill skipper Jordan Hughes has implored his teammates to minimise their errors and maximise their opportunities in the District League's toughest cauldron on Saturday.
The Foxes will head into the 2023 grand final at WIN Stadium as the underdogs as they take on champions Shellharbour, a side that thrashed them 7-2 just a fortnight ago.
It was a tough pill to swallow for Fernhill, who had finished the regular season in second place and were full of confidence heading into that major semi-final. But, in front of their home faithful, Shellharbour put on a clinic, with Tommy Markovski scoring four goals to launch his side straight into this year's decider.
The result meant the Foxes had to take the harder road to the grand final, which they achieved by beating Gerringong 2-0 in last weekend's preliminary final.
Hughes told the Mercury that his team was "buzzing" ahead of Saturday's showdown, but added that they were wary of a strong opponent.
"We had a couple of talks at training about forgetting that 7-2 result," Hughes said.
"It was about making sure we gave ourselves another chance to redeem ourselves, so it was a massive thing coming into the Gerringong game and making sure we rectified our mistakes from the week before and got the ball rolling to meet Shellharbour in the final.
"I don't think it was a good or right result, I just think they were very clinical on the day. We made a fair few mistakes so I think this Saturday will be a more fair showing.
"It's about limiting our mistakes and our turnovers, and just making sure we're more clinical in defence."
Standing in Fernhill's way is a Shellharbour opponent that has a golden opportunity to cap their 2023 season with the premiership double.
Harbour captain Tommy Markovski said it would be the "cherry on top" to win Saturday's grand final, however, they wouldn't underestimate the Foxes.
"We played them twice during the (regular) year and we had two draws. In the semi-final, in front of our crowd and coming off the minor premiership as well, we were pretty up for that game," he said.
"But they're a good side so we're not looking too much into that result. The grand final is a different ball game. They're going to be ready, they're going to have that result in the back of their minds and they will really be up for it."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.