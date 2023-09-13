It's going to be a hot weekend with plenty of people out and about, and likely increased traffic around Illawarra beaches and other popular tourist attractions.
Here are four events that could see increased traffic flow, and definitely increased people flow.
This Saturday motorists will not be able to drive down to the Breakwater Lighthouse in the middle of Wollongong Harbour as the Stihl Timbersports competition takes over.
It's a free event with Australia's top professional and rookie wood-choppers ready with their battle axes and chainsaws.
Spectators can also expect food trucks, a bar and live music.
From September 13, over 40 incredible Sculptures will be installed around the marina as part of a six-week exhibition, presented by ArtPark.
This will be one of the largest Sculpture exhibitions in the region and will transform The Waterfront boardwalks and established play trail into a trail of colour, art and creativity.
The PromenART Sculpture Walk: Wednesday 13 September - Monday 30 October, 2023.
The TBH Beer and Wine Festival is on Sunday September 17, and usually attracts thousands thanks to having around 40 creative food producers, innovative winemakers, craft beer and distillers on show.
It's free entry to the event (drink tickets for purchase), while there'll also be live entertainment and children's activities to keep all the family entertained. Dogs are also allowed to attend.
It's on from 11am to 5pm.
The Groundz at Dapto Showground will have a Street Paws event this Saturday September 16 from 10am to 2pm.
There will be pet stalls, competitions, fly-ball demonstrations with the Wollongong Wonder Woofs, dog rescue organisations with adoptions available, food trucks and a coffee van.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.