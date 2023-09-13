Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Coniston gather steam ahead of Illawarra Premier League showdown

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
September 13 2023 - 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They've been forced to take the long road to the Premier League grand final, but Coniston captain Lukas Stergiou insists that his troops wouldn't have wanted it any other way in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.