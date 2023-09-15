Saltwater Hearts celebrates a deep, rewarding 150 year history

St Mary Star of the Sea College has played a significant role in the education of women in the Illawarra region for nearly 150 years. Picture supplied

St Mary Star of the Sea College is pleased to announce the publication of Saltwater Hearts, a social history book celebrating the College's 150 year history.



The book was commissioned by the College and written by historian and journalist Jeff McGill.



Published by Allen and Unwin, one of Australia's leading independent book publishers, Saltwater Hearts takes readers on a journey through time, chronicling the history of St Mary Star of the Sea College from its birth to the present day.



It is a social history piece that explores not only the evolution of the College, but also the history of the city of Wollongong and the state of New South Wales.



Author Jeff McGill reflects on the ocean imagery around the title of the book and the College's name.

"The generations of girls passing through its doors also resembled the ocean: unpredictable, and difficult to navigate at times, but every bit as deep, rewarding and dazzling," Mr McGill said.



Saltwater Hearts is available for purchase through the College, Allen and Unwin and at select retailers. Picture supplied

"Saltwater Hearts. This is their story."



The book is full of historical facts and amusing anecdotes, making it an engaging read for anyone interested in the history of St Mary Star of the Sea College and the Illawarra region.



Saltwater Hearts is a keepsake that celebrates the rich heritage of the College and its role in shaping the community.



The official launch of Saltwater Hearts was at the 150th Gala Ball that was held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the WIN Entertainment Centre.



The event celebrated the College's 150th anniversary and the book launch was one of the highlights of the evening.



The book is a testament to the enduring legacy of the College and the generations of students, staff, and families who have contributed to its rich history and is a fitting tribute to the College's 150 years of service to the community.



While the College has changed over the years, at its heart are the same core values of Love of God, Love of Learning, Hospitality, Stewardship and Peace. Picture supplied

About St Mary Star of the Sea College:



St Mary Star of the Sea College has played a significant role in the education of women in the Illawarra region for 150 years.



Established in 1873, the College has a rich history and a commitment to providing a high-quality education to its students.



The Good Samaritan Sisters are women who have had a powerful impact on the direction and spirit of the College.



The College today may appear to be a different place with new facilities, new curriculum and fresh new faces but at its heart are the same core values of Love of God, Love of Learning, Hospitality, Stewardship and Peace.



St Mary's is a Catholic secondary independent girls' College that provides a dynamic and nurturing educational community where students and staff strive to realise the full potential aspiring to the motto: 'I am born for higher things' - AD MAIORA NATA SUM.



