With the "COVID seasons" almost a distant memory and the combination of rain and refurbishment now done, Illawarra's netballers are set for 29 grand finals on Saturday.
With all grades from 10 years through to seniors searching for title glory a big is in store at the spiritual home of netball, Berkeley's Fred Finch Park.
"It's hard to believe we've only lost one game all season," Illawarra District Netball Association president Peiti Haines said.
And while getting thousands of netballers on court every weekend is a highlight for Haines, it is just one of many.
The development of umpires over the season, the skills development and the camaraderie of clubs with administrators figure prominently.
"Just like a lot of community sports COVID hit us hard but we've had a hugely successful season and have rebuilt ourselves," Haines said.
"Just as pleasing has been the development of our umpires over the season . A number have achieved new district and national qualifications which is just fantastic."
Grand final action starts at Berkeley from 8am and will wrap up with the Senior Premier League final at 4pm.
Just like last year, Wests Titans will go into the decider against Fairy Meadow Fever favourites.
Wests coach Kay Buckley has told her troops to stick to the season's formula.
"Playing consistently, being resilient, playing smart and focusing on individual and team strengths have been at the forefront of our approach to the grand final," Buckley said.
"Controlling the controllables, treasuring possession, working for each other and adjusting to on-court situations as they happen will have a great bearing on the outcome."
And then there's the fun factor: "Enjoying the occasion is high on our list of expectations," she said.
Fairy Meadow Fever's coach Joanne Robson is expecting a fierce encounter.
"Wests is an incredibly talented team and we have a lot of respect for them," she said.
"We have a game plan and will focus on executing it, which will be exciting."
The team lists for the last match of the season's are:
Wests Titans: Annabel Bretag, Tammy Nottingham, Emily Osborne, Morgan Stanley, Alicia Sturman, Georgia Sturman, Vanessa Sturman, Carolyn Whitten, Holly Wilson, Sarah Young. N/A: Hannah Roberts
FM Fever: Sarah Barkla, Amanda Bergin, Mary Findlay, Taliah Fryday, Cassie Gibbs, Isabella Graziani, Courtney Mason, Olivia Moss, Kate Murphy, Jennifer Williams. N/A: Kelsey Mason, Meg Robertson, Christina Bergin, Chloe Fryday
