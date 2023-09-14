Illawarra Mercury
Wests-Fairy Meadow Premier League clash ices another jam-packed Illawarra netball season

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
September 15 2023 - 4:00am
Fairy Meadow Premier League captain Teena Bergin, pictured left, with her grand final rival, Wests captain, Vanessa Sturman. Picture by Adam McLean
With the "COVID seasons" almost a distant memory and the combination of rain and refurbishment now done, Illawarra's netballers are set for 29 grand finals on Saturday.

