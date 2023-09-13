Two alleged heavyweights in a Wollongong cocaine network have each secured their release on bail with a combined $600,000 forfeited to the court.
Dimitri Cantarakis and Mustajab Turi, both 21, allegedly held high roles in the drug supply ring dismantled by Raptor Squad South detectives in May, which kicked off a series of raids and arrests.
Police allege the operation was headed by Turi and that Cantarakis was one of his upline suppliers.
"Turi's a big king in this," Magistrate Claire Girotto said during Cantarakis' bail application.
"No one was saying [Cantarakis] was a principal. But people of his level are enablers of those who sell it to users."
Cantarakis dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday, charged with supplying a commercial quantity of cocaine and participating in a criminal group.
He secured his release with a $200,000 surety.
The court heard Turi, who is yet to enter pleas to 25 charges, secured Supreme Court bail last week and is awaiting to be transferred to a residential rehabilitation facility, with a $400,000 surety hanging over his head.
According to tendered court documents, Cantarakis allegedly delivered a box of cocaine to Turi at his Corrimal Street unit - which was fitted with secret surveillance cameras - on May 25.
Turi was allegedly heard saying "is it bagged up inside the box?" as the pair walked into the living room, to which Cantarakis allegedly said "nah".
It's alleged Turi opened the box with a knife and said he owed Cantarakis $55800, before asking him if he could buy more "kegs" (kilos) of cocaine. "Yeah," Cantarakis allegedly said.
Police will allege Turi put two freezer bags down his pants and said "good doing business cuz" before the pair left the unit.
Defence lawyer Justin Lewis argued for Cantarakis' release, citing that he wasn't a principal in the alleged network.
Mr Lewis added the alleged supplied amount is in dispute and that it was more likely two ounces, making an intensive correction order an available punishment option.
"He might get an ICO ... it would be an injustice to not release him," Mr Lewis said.
"You think he might not go to jail because it's only two ounces, but I think that he might," Magistrate Girotto said.
"It's still a lot of cocaine."
However the magistrate was moved by the fact Turi had been released and opted to grant Cantarakis strict bail under house arrest-style conditions.
He must report to police three times per week, not contact any alleged co-accused, and not leave home unless for a medical emergency.
Ten of the alleged co-accused, including Cantarakis and Turi, had their matters briefly mentioned on Wednesday which were each adjourned to October 4.
Read the latest Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.