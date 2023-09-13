Illawarra Mercury
Malcolm Grant pleads guilty to attempting to sexually touch school kids at Oak Flats station

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 13 2023 - 9:04pm, first published 8:00pm
A Shellharbour predator who sat at a train station and tried to sexually touch school kids as they walked passed was called out by an angry witness.

