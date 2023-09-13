A Shellharbour predator who sat at a train station and tried to sexually touch school kids as they walked passed was called out by an angry witness.
"I saw that ... she is 12 years old. That is disgusting," the witness shouted at Malcolm Grant after he tried to touch a girl on April 3.
Grant, 65, pleaded guilty at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday to three counts of sexual touching without consent.
Tendered court documents state Grant was seen on CCTV getting off a train at Oak Flats station wearing a red shirt, glasses and with a moustache, before he sat down at a bus stop about 3pm.
He first tried to touch a 15-year-old schoolboy, then struck again two minutes later when he tried to touch a 12-year-old schoolgirl.
Both were unaware of Grant who had reached out his hand to touch their backsides.
As Grant tried to touch his third victim - another 12-year-old schoolgirl - a witness caught him "gawking at her bottom" and berated his behaviour.
Grant told the witness: "I can't control myself". He was arrested at his Shellharbour address the following afternoon.
Grant later admitted to officers that he attempted to touch the backsides of each victim at the train station, and that he has had "thoughts and urges" to touch children for the past five years.
He remains on bail as he awaits his punishment date in November.
