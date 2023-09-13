Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Breaking
Watch

RFS firefighters in Illawarra preparing for worst bushfire season since Black Summer

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 13 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One little spark was all it took to ignite a fire in the Illawarra Escarpment west of Dapto that's still burning six days later.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.