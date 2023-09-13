Police and family are worried for a teen boy who has been missing for over 24 hours.
Issak Howarth was last seen at a Woonona home about 5pm on Tuesday, September 12.
Police were contacted when the 13-year-old was unable to be contacted or found.
There are concerns for Issak's welfare because of his age.
Issak is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a slim build, dark short hair and brown eyes.
He is known to use public transport and visit the Wollongong and Blacktown areas.
Anyone who knows of Issak's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
