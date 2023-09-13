Zane Musgrove released from St George Illawarra contract

Shane Flanagan's off-season shake-up has continued after Zane Musgrove was granted an early release from his Dragons contract on Wednesday afternoon.
Six days after the club announced that Shane's son Kyle Flanagan would join the club in 2024, St George Illawarra revealed that Musgrove would depart the red v with a year left on his deal.
The decision follows a disappointing debut season in Wollongong for the 27-year-old forward, starting with Musgrove and winger Mikaele Ravalawa being involved in an early-morning scuffle following the side's Charity Shield loss in February.
On the field, he played 11 NRL games at the red v, but took home the club's NSW Cup player of the year award last week.
"The Dragons can confirm Zane Musgrove has been granted a release from the final year of his playing contract to take up another opportunity," the club wrote in a statement on Wednesday.
"(We wish) all the best with the next chapter, Zane."
