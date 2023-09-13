The much-delayed new staircase at Bombo Quarry remains closed to the public despite appearing complete because its builders have failed certain inspections.
Kiama Municipal Council announced in late August 2022 that the $500,000 project was nearing completion and it hoped to open the staircase by the end of the following month.
But almost 13 months on, the staircase remains closed and unauthorised for use.
In an email update, the council said this was because the contractors who built it had not passed some development consent compliance inspections, so the staircase had not attained an occupation certificate.
Without an occupation certificate, the contractor cannot hand ownership of the stairs back to the council.
The council said its staff and contractors, with the help of a structural design consultant, were investigating the compliance issues.
While the staircase was structurally sound, the council said it needed some modifications, such as stair treads, to achieve compliance.
"We once again apologise for the protracted delay to the opening of the Bombo stairs," the council's director of infrastructure and liveability, Michael Malone, said.
"We are working hard to ensure the stairs can be opened and enjoyed by all - I am looking forward to the stairs being open and providing better access to this magnificent part of our foreshore."
The council said it would announce an opening date once compliance was achieved and it had ownership of the structure.
People are advised to stay off the staircase until that time.
The construction of the steps has already been plagued by delays caused by COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, wet weather causing inundation of the quarry, and supply issues which hampered the fabrication of the balustrades.
The 13-metre staircase linking the bottom of the quarry with walking tracks on the headland was first announced in April 2018 and construction work began in early 2021.
The project also includes a viewing platform.
The NSW government contributed the $500,000 to fund the project.
