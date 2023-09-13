Illawarra Mercury
Failed inspections hold up opening of Bombo Quarry staircase

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 13 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 7:00pm
The new staircase at leading into the old Bombo Quarry from the headland. Picture from Kiama Council
The much-delayed new staircase at Bombo Quarry remains closed to the public despite appearing complete because its builders have failed certain inspections.

