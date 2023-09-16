Construction of four new raised pedestrian crossings in Oak Flats' Central Avenue continues, with the first stage now complete and works - and the road closure - moved to the southbound side of the street.
The roadworks have been contentious, not because of what is being built but because of the impact that the subsequent road closures have had on the businesses of Oak Flats' main street.
The Patisserie Oak Flats is now on the side of the street closed off, and owner Carly Knowles reports walk-in revenue is down 20 to 30 per cent.
But Ms Knowles said she was lucky that her business provided a service that customers had to book - custom-made cakes - so that was still bringing in money.
"It's not detrimental [to the business], but it's definitely not great in the current economy," Ms Knowles said.
Some customers were annoyed about having to walk further, she said, although they advised people as they booked cakes that there was an issue with parking.
Ms Knowles said workers building the pedestrian crossings were parking in the spots that were available.
Largely though, she was supportive of the work - "I definitely think we needed it" - although she did not think the number of crossings were necessary.
Liv Slee, whose business Oak and Eve Beauty is on the same side of the road, has not seen much of a change in appointments, but has noticed fewer people out on the street.
But Mrs Slee said she was lucky because her business had rear access and parking, in contrast to the businesses on the other side of the road who were hit hard when the roadworks restricted access to their shops.
Mrs Slee said "110 per cent [the crossings] need to be there", describing how she had not long opened her shop when an elderly man was hit and killed by a vehicle.
Oak Flats was a village, she said, and a lot of people walked.
Meanwhile David Harvey, owner of cafe Feast on Central, is striving to regain the losses he felt when work on his side of the road "cut our business in half".
"We got hit hard," Mr Harvey said.
Business had picked up a little since the roadworks moved to the other side of the street, he said, but he was still feeling the impact.
"You've got to get out of that hole you were placed into, that's the battle," Mr Harvey said.
He is not convinced the roadworks will set out what the council intends to achieve, saying the crossings now in place had not slowed down traffic and the speed bumps were not big enough.
Mr Harvey said he had not heard from the council since he first voiced his concerns, although at that time a council spokesperson told the Mercury that the council had liaised with business owners in the lead-up to construction and continued to meet with them.
Ms Knowles also said Shellharbour City Council could have spoken to business owners earlier, saying they had "no opportunity to express concerns until it was on our front door".
Work has been underway since late July to build the wombat pedestrian crossings at the roundabout of Central Avenue and Fisher Street, which has seen a number of crashes involving pedestrians, including one in 2017 and another in 2019 which were fatal.
Parking is still accessible between Griffiths and Fisher streets, and a temporary U-turn arrangement will remain in place.
The bus stop will temporarily move to Kingston Street to allow for a detour.
The project is due for completion in late October.
