Central Avenue, Oak Flats pedestrian crossing roadworks continue

By Natalie Croxon
September 16 2023 - 11:30am
Oak and Eve Beauty owner Liv Slee, pictured in Central Avenue. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Oak and Eve Beauty owner Liv Slee, pictured in Central Avenue. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Construction of four new raised pedestrian crossings in Oak Flats' Central Avenue continues, with the first stage now complete and works - and the road closure - moved to the southbound side of the street.

