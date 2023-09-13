A health alert has been issued for Illawarra people with chronic health conditions due to ongoing bushfire smoke.
Air quality has been rated as 'fair' for Thursday, September 14, due to a huge, 2700 hectare hazard reduction burn taking place in Holsworthy Military Barracks.
People with a heart or lung conditions, including asthma; people age 65 years or older; infants and children; and pregnant women are urged to take precautions.
NSW Health advice:
"You are at higher risk if you are older, a child, pregnant or have a heart or lung disease like asthma or emphysema. Smoke particles can make some heart and lung conditions like angina, asthma and emphysema worse," NSW Health said.
The burn-off will continue until Thursday. Stay up-to-date with fires in your area on the Hazards Near Me app.
