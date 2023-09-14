Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Breaking

Looking back at 1939: Angry alderman resigns and storms out

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
September 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In 1939 a city councillor resigned in the middle of a meeting due to a decision he said "stinks".
In 1939 a city councillor resigned in the middle of a meeting due to a decision he said "stinks".

Looking back at September 15, 1939

A Wollongong alderman resigned in the middle of a council meeting over his disgust at the way business was being conducted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.