A Wollongong alderman resigned in the middle of a council meeting over his disgust at the way business was being conducted.
The aldermen (the old-fashioned word for councillors) were dealing with the appointment of new solicitors for the council.
While various solicitors in town had been invited to apply for the position, Ald Parsons moved a motion to ignore those and reappoint the current legal firm, of Cox and Wiseman.
This did not impress Ald Connor one bit.
"This thing stinks - that is the only word for it," Ald Connor said.
"Is this Tammany Hall or Wollongong Municipal Council? The amendment is a rotten thing. Right here and now I propose to tender my resignation and will re-nominate, and one issue of the byelection will be the propriety of this appointment."
After the vote, Ald Connor walked out.
He did indeed resign and also managed to win the byelection held a month later.
