Controversial 42-home plan in Keiraville escaprment comes back again

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
September 14 2023 - 1:26pm
Despite being knocked back twice, the Surewin Group's website shows a contentious development at Keiraville is "coming soon".
The developer behind a controversial 42-home project in the escarpment at Keiraville hasn't given up on their plans.

