The developer behind a controversial 42-home project in the escarpment at Keiraville hasn't given up on their plans.
The Surewin Group based in the Sydney suburb of Lidcombe lists the project as "coming soon" on its website, despite being rejected twice by the Southern Regional Planning Panel.
Also, revised plans have been lodged with Wollongong City Council as part of a listed case before the Land and Environment Court.
Those documents do not show any change to the size of the proposed development, which still sits at 42 residences in the lower reaches of the escarpment.
The changes relate to some of the reasons for refusal by the panel in its November 2022 decision, which included insufficient stormwater infrastructure, concerns about biodiversity and the effects on koala habitat.
A report on water management stated the existing three catchments drain stormwater to the northeast, southwest and down to Cosgrove Avenue.
The stormwater management plan would change that so all water on the site drained down to Cosgrove Avenue.
"Before the pipes descend to the adjoining properties it will be detained in several onsite detention tanks," the report stated. "The onsite detention tanks will slow the peak flow from the development site."
Some stormwater would be captured and drained to freestanding water tanks for irrigation purposes.
A biodiversity report recommended hollow trees and logs cleared from the development site should cut into smaller lengths and repositioned to provide animal habitat, help prevent soil erosion and suppress weeds.
It also recommended deer exclusion fencing, weed control and educational signage highlighting the importance of the biodiversity area.
A new report on the koala habitat identifies the risk of koalas being hit by residents' cars or attacked by dogs.
To deal with that the report recommended the installation of a koala fence around the bulk of the development.
"The placement of koala exclusion fencing will facilitate koala movement around the perimeter of the development, maintaining access to the Illawarra escarpment and stopping koala access to residential areas," the report stated.
It also recommended that tree canopies near the fence are pruned back to stop koalas from climbing into the development and any fallen branches or vines on the fence be removed so as not to give the animals access to the site.
The revised development application is on public exhibition until October 16.
