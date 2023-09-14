Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons forward ready for next chapter after announcing NRLW retirement

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 14 2023 - 11:35am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons rake Renee Targett gets a pass away under pressure from a Knights opponent in 2022. Picture by Marina Neil
Dragons rake Renee Targett gets a pass away under pressure from a Knights opponent in 2022. Picture by Marina Neil

Renee Targett admits it's a bittersweet feeling as she prepares to pull on the boots for the last time this Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from AFL
Carlton rule out underdone Silvagni for semi-final
Jack Silvagni has been ruled out of returning for Carlton's AFL semi-final against the Demons. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Anna Harrington, Shayne Hope and Steve Larkin
More from sports
Swaka Lo Buluk backs Illawarra Hawks to soar at NBL Blitz
Wani Swaka Lo Buluk was all smiles at a recent Hawks training session at the Snakepit. Picture by Adam McLean
Next Star AJ Johnson has been cleared to play at the pre-season tournament.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.