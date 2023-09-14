Dragons forward ready for next chapter after announcing NRLW retirement

Renee Targett admits it's a bittersweet feeling as she prepares to pull on the boots for the last time this Saturday night.
The Dragons forward announced her retirement ahead of her side's final NRLW game of 2023 against the Broncos at Kogarah.
Targett tried her hand at several sports - including gridiron - before turning her attention to rugby league in 2021. The crafty rake has spent the past three years in Wollongong, with her highlights including being called up to NSW's Women's State of Origin squad.
However, Targett isn't quite finished with the sport yet.
"It's very nerve-wracking but more exciting I think," the 28-year-old told reporters on Wednesday.
"I've been thinking about it for about a month or so now, just deciding whether I want to go on another year. And as much as my body says 'I'll do it if you want me to', it's also whispering in the background that 'I'm ready for you to take care of me'.
"I've put the feelers out that I want to step into coaching after this, so mentally and emotionally I'm still there. But physically, my body says it's time."
Targett says she will depart the game as a player with no regrets.
"To have started my career here a couple of years ago, to now finish my career here as well, all I can say is that I'm so grateful to 'Sowie' (head coach Jamie Soward) for calling me to pick me in his side," she said.
"The club is a place that I love and a place that I will always call home I think. I've been here, and only here, for my NRLW career. So it's something that I'll always cherish and I'm always going to be a Dragon."
Targett broke the news of her retirement via social media on Tuesday night.
St George Illawarra NRLW skipper Raecene McGregor admitted that she was disappointing to see her teammate hanging up the boots.
"It was a bit of a shock, it was a little bit disappointing for the club to lose such a good player like Renee," she said.
"But hopefully we can get out there on the weekend and send her out with a win."
