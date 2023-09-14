Wollongong Cr Tania Brown keen to keep Deputy Lord Mayor's job

Wollongong deputy mayor Tania Brown's position is up from grabs on Monday night.
At Monday's Wollongong City Council meeting councillors will vote for a new deputy to take over - but not because Cr Brown has been ousted or resigned.
Read more: Andrew elated to survive food van explosion
It's just the way the council decided to do things.
"At the start of the term on the very first night we look at the options," Cr Brown said.
"Normally it's every September when the deputy ballot is held. The councillors seeing as how this term was a shorter one, we said the first section will be 18 months and then up for re-election with a year to ago."
It was up to the councillors at the start of the current term to decide how long the deputy mayor would serve; it could be the entire term, it could be one year or the 18-month-one year breakdown the current council chose.
Any contenders for the deputy job have until 6pm on Monday to throw their hat into the ring, and have to be nominated by two other councillors.
At the meeting councillors will decide the method of election - open voting, ordinary ballot or preferential ballot - and will then vote in a new deputy mayor.
Cr Brown, who has held the position from 2019 when she was elected in the previous council term, has been nominated by her Labor colleagues.
"I have enjoyed it," she said of the deputy mayoral role.
"It gives me an opportunity to get out to more community events because you get invited to more things and also the opportunity to chair a few meetings and represent the city when the Lord Mayor is on other duties.
"It is a bit of extra work because people from across the city will email you wanting action on the issue which may be a different ward specific issue.
"You get a bit more attention in that regard but it's manageable. I certainly enjoy the extra challenge."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.