Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Breaking

Wollongong Cr Tania Brown keen to keep Deputy Lord Mayor's job

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 14 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong City Cr Tania Brown has held the Deputy Lord Mayor's job since 2019. Picture by Adam McLean
Wollongong City Cr Tania Brown has held the Deputy Lord Mayor's job since 2019. Picture by Adam McLean

Wollongong deputy mayor Tania Brown's position is up from grabs on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.