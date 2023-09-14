Comedian Jimmy Rees has morphed from kids entertainer, to COVID-19 internet sensation, to a one-man comedy show that had Wollongong in raptures.
On stage at Wollongong Town Hall for two shows on Friday, September 15, the first of which sold out, Rees cleverly used large screens either side of the stage to bring his many well-known characters to life.
Rees (acting as stage hand, complete with fluro vest on) introduced his characters in a pre-recorded skit, with each of them walking past him in the video.
They were all there - the Brighton ladies, the Guy Who Decides and Jason of course, even a bogan looking guy from Bellambi made an appearance
Then, Eric (the Border Control character took over to quiz a volunteer from the audience on whether he should be granted entry to Wollongong.
This is where it was obvious Rees had done his research into Wollongong.
"Only in Wollongong you'll see?" Rees asked.
The man (in answers pre-prepared by Rees) answered: "A very tall tree stuck to a pole" as the audience broke into raptures of laughter.
Then, Rees asks "the rest of the world has McDonald's, Wollongong has?"
The man answered: "Chicko's" as the audience exploded into laughter.
Even the Illawarra's train network found a mention in the border control test.
Rees asked: "What phrase do you commonly hear on a train to Sydney?"
Answer: "Buses replacing trains".
Rees used a bright yellow door at the centre of the stage to jump behind to quickly change character costumes, with the large screens often showing pre-recorded characters he interacted with.
There was a lot of laughter during his one hour, 10 minute long show, but there was an extended, awkward moments during a 'kiss cam' skit.
During this, he hauled a video camera mounted to a tripod to zoom into the audience's faces, all the while encouraging them to kiss.
It was reminiscent of those Hollywood movies and kiss cams at baseball games, and it was just as awkward.
Some people ducked out of view, others failed to smile, but there were a few kisses and a few giggles, but no belly laughs.
Rees' show is high energy, at times a little manic, and there was a lot of laughter throughout.
He flicks between characters and costumes at breakneck speed, and for a one-man show with so many well known characters it was a great night out.
