Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Review

Jimmy Rees brings his 'Not That Kinda Viral Tour' to Wollongong

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 15 2023 - 11:19pm, first published September 14 2023 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Comedian Jimmy Rees has morphed from kids entertainer, to COVID-19 internet sensation, to a one-man comedy show that had Wollongong in raptures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.